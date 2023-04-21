India needs TS model of development

Warangal: India wants Telangana model of development not Gujarat, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said. Taking part in Atmeeya Sammelanam programmes at Sitarapuram and Dharmapuram villages under Devaruppula mandal in Jangaon district on Thursday, he said that the BRS Government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao is unopposed in the State. "Now, the entire country is looking at KCR and for his model of development," Errabelli said.

It's time for the people to support KCR and teach a lesson to the BJP and the Congress which are trying to stall the development in the State, he said. The onus is on BRS cadres to sensitise people about the welfare and developmental programmes initiated by the KCR Government, he added. He appealed to people to compare the development that took place in the last nine years and before that in the united Andhra Pradesh. Errabelli said that schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Aasara pensions, Kalyana Laxmi/Shadi Mubarak have become models for the other States to follow. Irrigation facilities through Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) and 24-hour uninterrupted power supply made agriculture festival in the State, he added.

Palakurthi constituency witnessed a huge development, Errabelli said, referring to the drinking water supply through Mission Bhagiratha, replenishment of tanks under Mission Kakatiya, construction of roads etc.

The BJP-led Central Government which never supported Telangana is in fact meddling with the growth of the State, he said, appealing to people to reject the saffron party. He said that BRS leadership has always cared for its cadres. He told the cadres to approach him if they faced any difficulty.

Earlier, the minister finalised the site for the conduct of Palakurthi constituency-level plenary at Devaruppula.