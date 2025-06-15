India Surges Forward Under PM Modi’s Visionary Leadership” – S. Ramachandra Reddy at Gattu Mandal BJP Meet

Gadwal: In a spirited address at the Vijaya Sankalp meeting held in Kedram village of Gattu Mandal, senior BJP leader and former Jogulamba Gadwal district president S. Ramachandra Reddy hailed the rapid progress India has made under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event was organized by Mandal BJP President Gudur Nagaraju, and was attended by several key BJP leaders and activists from the region.

Speaking at the gathering held in front of local resident Madhu Swamy’s house, Reddy stated, “Since Modi Ji became Prime Minister, the country has witnessed unprecedented development across sectors. Under his leadership, India has moved up from being the world’s 11th largest economy to the 4th largest today.”

He elaborated on the major achievements of the BJP-led central government over the past 11 years, highlighting initiatives such as:

Massive expansion and modernization of national highways, including over 55,000 kilometers completed in the last decade alone, compared to 91,287 km in the entire pre-2014 period.

Construction of double railway lines, railway electrification, and station beautification.

Introduction of high-speed trains like Vande Bharat Express.

Increase in the number of airports from 80 to 160.

Establishment of new medical colleges in every district and world-class institutions like IITs and IIMs.

Achievement of near-complete rural electrification.

Construction of 4 crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Nationwide toilet construction, free ration distribution, and doubling of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers.

Implementation of the PM-Kisan scheme for direct farmer support.

Substantial investments in rural and urban development as well as defense infrastructure.

Reddy also conducted a field review of the ongoing Bharatmala project’s Chennai-Surat highway construction near the mandal, highlighting that 52 kilometers of the highway are being laid in the district at a cost of ₹950 crore.

He emphasized that such projects stand as strong testimony to the Modi government's commitment to infrastructure development and inclusive growth, particularly in rural and backward regions like Jogulamba Gadwal.

Prominent local leaders who attended the event included:

OBC District General Secretary Suresh

Mandal OBC President Sanjeev Naidu

Mandal General Secretary U. Venkatesh

Secretary Govindu

OBC General Secretary Somanna

Kisan Morcha President Narsimhulu

Lakshman Goud, Boya Venkatesh, Sriramulu Goud, Vishwanath, Srinu, Thimmappa, Ramudu, and Dubai Narasimha

The meeting concluded with a collective reaffirmation of support for Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and a call to intensify grassroots efforts to spread awareness of the central government's achievements.