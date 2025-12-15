India welcomes Central Asian media delegation to boost bilateral relations in Telangana

Hyderabad: Twenty-one media representatives from leading print, television, and news agencies across the Central Asian region specifically Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are visiting Hyderabad from Sunday until the 17th.

The media team, originating from these seven countries, is scheduled to tour various commercial, spiritual, Information Technology (IT), and tourist destinations within Telangana, a state deemed pivotal to India's development. Today, the delegation visited the Shilparamam art and craft village.

The Ministry of External Affairs of India is organising these media visits as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen trade, educational, and cultural relations with these nations. The visit is being coordinated by the Special Commissioner of the State Information and Public Relations Department, Ch Priyanka.