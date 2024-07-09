Indian Cricketer Mohammed Siraj meets Revanth Reddy, presents team India jersey

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj, who was part of the Indian team that recently won the T20 World Cup met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday in Hyderabad. During the meeting, Siraj presented the Telangana Chief Minister Team India jersey. The Chief Minister also congratulated Siraj on India's victory in the T20 World Cup.

The event was attended by Ministers Komatireddy Venkatreddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and senior Congress leader Azharuddin.

Siraj, who had come to Hyderabad after the World Cup victory, was greeted by his fans with great enthusiasm. He rode on an open-top vehicle, sang songs, and made fans excited with his presence.