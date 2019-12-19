Trending :
Indian secular image buried: Left leaders in Nizamabad

Highlights

Left leader Varadaiah alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Central Home Minister Amit Shah had buried secular and democratic image of India.

Nizamabad: Left leader Varadaiah alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Central Home Minister Amit Shah had buried secular and democratic image of India. The leaders of Left parties staged a dharna at Ambedkar chowrasta here on Thursday opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and demanded to withdraw the CAA immediately.

Left leaders have called upon everyone to mobilise against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, which was introduced by the BJP-led Central government.

Left leaders Shankar Goud, Shaikh Babu, Y Gangadhar, Sai and others participated in the dharna.

