Indira brain behind white revolution: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday said that former PM Indira Gandhi was the brain behind the white revolution in the country.

Addressing the delegates after inaugurating the 50th dairy industry conference at Hitex Exhibition Centre, he said that ex-PMs Indira and L B Shastri had started the white revolution in the country.

"Expand milk and get wealth. Where there is milk, there is wealth. The government is ready to cooperate in all ways for development of the dairy sector in State,” Vikramarka assured them.

The Deputy CM said the government was constructing the regional ring road;a plan was prepared to build many industrial clusters between the existing outer ring road and the regional ring road. “Dairy cluster is an ideal area; we are inviting all of you, who are attending the conference from all over country, to invest heavily in the sector,” he said.

Vikramarka said dairy farming was not only a major economic activity, but also an integral part of our socio-cultural heritage. The government was moving ahead with a comprehensive understanding of the agriculture- related sectors. In its budget the previous government had allocated Rs 1,863 crore in 2023-24 to the animal husbandry and fisheries sector, while the government allocated Rs.2,002 crore rupees in its budget; funds have been increased by Rs.139 crore. He said 70% of labour in the dairy industry were women; the government provides special encouragement to women entrepreneurs.