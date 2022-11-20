Indira Gandhi remembered

Warangal: Congress party paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 105th birth anniversary here on Saturday. Paying floral tributes to the portrait of Indira Gandhi, TPCC member and Wardhannapet constituency coordinator Namindla Srinivas recalled the great leader's efforts to put India on the development path.

"Nationalization of private-sector banks was one of her biggest achievements. Liberation of Bangladesh gives an account of her courage despite several diplomatic hurdles. Indira introduced several schemes such as loans and subsidies for small and marginal farmers so that they could access credit, Srinivas said.

Indira's call for 'Garibi Hatao' (remove poverty) made her popular in the country. She launched the 20-Point programme in 1975 with intent to eradicate poverty and improve quality of life of the underprivileged sections in the country, he said.

Farmers' welfare, food security, clean drinking water, youth development, land distribution to poor, women and child welfare and environmental protection were some of the aspects Indira thoroughly focused during her regime, he said. Srinivas urged youth to idolise Indira who sacrificed her life for the country.

Indira Gandhi was born on November 19, 1917. She was the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, and Kamala Nehru. She served as the Prime Minister for three terms between January 1966 and October 1984.

