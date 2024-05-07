Live
Indiramma houses will be launched after poll code: Dy CM
Khammam: “Indiramma Houses will launch after completion of election code in the State,” assured Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.
On Monday, he visited Madhira constituency and participated in an election campaign supporting the Congress party’s candidate Ramasahyam Raghuram Reddy. Addressing a corner meeting, he urged people to not waste their votes on BRS or other parties.
The Deputy CM criticised the BJP government at the centre, stating that the party plays with religious Hindu sentiments to lure voters. Later, five corporators from BRS joined Congress in the presence of the Deputy CM.
