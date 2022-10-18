Indisposed KCR keeping tabs on Munugodu campaign from Delhi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who is in Delhi for the past one week, has extended his stay by another four days. It is learnt that he is suffering from fever.

Party sources said that since scrutiny of nominations for the Munugodu bypoll have come to an end and the poll fever is getting intensified, KCR was closely monitoring the developments from Delhi. He is said to have enquired about the ground-level situation and the activities of the BJP as well as huge flow money into the constituency despite police searching vehicles and seizing money.

He called Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy and MAUD Special Secretary Arvind Kumar, Irrigation Secretary Rajat Kumar and other senior officials to Delhi.

Leaders said KCR was reviewing the developments pertaining to the campaign and also about the reports of frequent clashes between TRS and BJP activists. KCR is in constant contact with State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and senior leader P Rajeshwar Reddy. He is understood to have told them to take up aggressive campaign and ensure the victory of the party candidate.

The CM would be discussing issues ranging from the implementation of enhanced ST reservation, fund crisis for Dalit Bandhu, sale of government lands to mobilise the funds, pending water disputes, launch of Girijana Bandhu scheme, and pending central grants with officials on Tuesday.