Infant infected with coronavirus in Narayanpet

Telangana: In yet another case, a 45-day-old baby tested positive for coronavirus on Friday here at Narayanpet district in Telangana. The baby boy was born into a shepherd's family 45 days ago. He was shown to a private medical practitioner in Kotakonda after the boy suffered from fever.

The medical practitioner referred to the baby boy to the government hospital in Mahbubnagar. However, the baby was again referred to Niloufer hospital in Hyderabad where he was tested positive for coronavirus.

It is learned that the baby and his parents are residing in a village and has not come in contact with any person suspected to have contracted the virus. The baby boy was undergoing treatment at Niloufer hospital. His parents were also put in isolation.

Meanwhile, the medical and health officials are finding out how the baby might have infected with the virus.

Last week, a 23-day-old baby was admitted to Gandhi Hospital after tested positive for coronavirus. The doctors have advised the parents to provide nutritious food to the children, maintain hygiene and fasten masks as they have low immunity power.