Inform govt. about Black fungus infections: Telangana health director

Director of public health and family welfare, Dr G Srinivas Rao asked hospitals to inform about the black fungus infections being recorded. "All the public and private hospitals superintendents are requested to submit the report of daily cases in the prescribed format to the government," he said.



Dr Srinivas Rao said that Mucour Mycosis has been declared as an epidemic and asked the centre to take the considerations of family welfare, medical and health department and ICMR into account.