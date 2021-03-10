Innovation X 3.0: NIT-Raipur, CVR, SRU share laurels

Warangal: Innovation is the creation of something new and meaningful that creates value for the society, Sreedevi Devireddy, CEO, SR Innovation Exchange, said here on Monday, speaking at the Student Innovation Challenge INNOVATION X 3.0 conducted by the SRiX to promote Innovation amongst students.

Innovation X is a festival of creativity and zeal to make something new. This is the third consecutive year we are conducting the event and the quality of applications has grown exponentially, she said. Apart from cash prizes, the innovators were offered Incubation support, AWS cloud credits and other facilities which will enable them to chase their entrepreneurial dream, she added.

Chief Guest Ajay Naini, Site Director India at Xilinx Inc., said that SRiX has been nurturing and promoting young engineers to pursue their entrepreneur instincts.

Having access to infrastructure, resources and mentorship in tier-2 cities and colleges will build confidence in youth to take up innovation and realize their dream, he said.

Guest of honor Ravi Korukonda, Co-founder of PurpleTalk & XCube labs said, "For the past three years, SRIX with Innovation X has been doing a great job to encourage entrepreneurship and provide support to students with a range of world-class mentors, infrastructure, Marketplaces, IOT labs, etc, allowing the students the opportunity to tinker with ideas and help grow businesses."

Innovators from NIT-RAIPUR focusing on "Smart Drip monitoring system" bagged the first prize of Rs 25,000. CVR Engineering College with its theme on "Secure System on Chip" bagged the second prize of Rs 15,000.

Innovators from SR University who developed "A secure digital Examination tool" bagged the third prize of Rs 10,000.

It may be mentioned here that the Innovation X 3.0 challenge is open to all Indian students pursuing Graduation, Post-Graduation or Doctoral degrees to showcase their ideas and innovations.