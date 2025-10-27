INSPIRE 2025: Paving the way for India’s Atmanirbhar defence

Hyderabad: A workshop on “Indigenisation of Systems for Productionisation through Innovation and Reconnaissance (INSPIRE 2025)” was organised by DRDL at Hyderabad on Saturday.

Padma Bhushan Dr VK Saraswat, Member NITI Aayog, inaugurated the workshop in the presence of Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary DD R&D & Chairman, DRDO, U Raja Babu, DG (MSS), Dr GA Srinivas Murthy, Director DRDL, Anindya Prasad, Director RCI, Dr B Hara Prasad, Outstanding Scientist, DRDL.

In his keynote address, Dr VK Saraswat, Member NITI Aayog, said: “Era of Atmanirbharata is achieved by nurturing innovation in the areas of weapon systems, thereby emerge India as a Global leader”.

Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary DD R&D & Chairman DRDO, highlighted the importance of focusing on cutting-edge Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation for realising the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047. The workshop, INSPIRE-2025, focused to bring together eminent scientists of defence and aerospace, leaders, engineers, policy makers and industry experts to address bottlenecks in transforming indigenous system capabilities into market-ready, productionized solutions.

During the workshop, eminent personalities from Defence and Aerospace delivered invited talk which includes Dr BHVS Narayana Murthy, Vice Chancellor DIAT Pune, Arun Ramchandani, Senior Vice President and Head, L&T Precision Engineering and Systems Mumbai, Commodore A Madhavarao (Retd.) CMD BDL, Dr SVS Narayana Murthy, CMD MIDHANI.

Delegates from various prestigious organisations from defence and aerospace participated in the workshop. Over twenty-five Public/Private Organisations, Defence and Aerospace, exhibited state-of-the art technologies and systems.