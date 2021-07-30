Install oxygen plants by Aug 31: Telangana govt. to private hospitals

All the private hospitals in Telangana which have registered for COVID-19 treatment have been directed by the state government to set up oxygen plants within their premises by August 31.

"The eligibility to treat COVID-19 patients will be cancelled if the hospitals fail to install the oxygen plants," said Telangana State Public Health director Dr G Srinivasa Rao.



Also, it is directed that the hospitals should install oxygen plants corresponding to the overall bed capacity.



A hospital with 200 beds should install oxygen plants of 500 litres per minute (LPM), from 200 beds to 500 beds should install oxygen plants of 1000 LPM and those with above 500 beds should install 2000 LPM, Srinivas Rao added.

