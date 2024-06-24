Integrated residential schools to come up soon in Telangana

Hyderabad: Now, all residential schools like SC, ST, BC and minorityGurukul residential schoolswill be brought under one roof under the integrated Residential Campus.

The government does not want the SC, ST, BC and minority residential schools at different locations and want them at one place. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday had a discussion with the officials on setting up Integrated Residential Schools in the State. The government would be setting up this school on a pilot basis in Kodangal, the constituency of Revanth Reddy.

The Chief Minister directed the officials that besides quality education, modern buildings should be constructed for the classrooms and for other facilities. Based on the availability of the land, the officials should prepare model and construct buildings on par with international schools, he said. These integrated schools would be coming up in an area between 20 to 25 acres of land. The government has decided to develop these as ‘mini-education hubs’. This would not only increase the knowledge but also fill in competitiveness among them and the caste, religion-related discrepancies will also get reduced, the government opines.