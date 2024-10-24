Intellectuals push for more vibrant bond between Telangana & Turkey

Hyderabad: A delegation of city-based writers, authors, and journalists from Hyderabad today called on the Consulate General of the Republic of Turkey, Orhan Yalman Okan, at his Consulate in Jubilee Hills to discuss ideas, scopes, and possibilities in various sectors that, if explored, they believe would provide endless opportunities to shape the future of people from both countries.

During the courtesy meeting, a slew of topics came up for the discussion regarding bolstering the cultural, academic, and trade ties between the Telangana State with the predominant capital of Hyderabad and the Republic of Turkey. Explaining that Hyderabad is not only famous for the glittering gems, glorious monuments, and culinary delicacies, the delegation put forward the discussion, saying that the city is also known for having skilled entrepreneurs, experts, and exceptional professionals in abundance.

“The need of the hour is to provide a platform to explore the gems and allow them an opportunity to display their expertise through igniting a fire in their belly,” said Syed Jaffer Hussain, the Editor of Sada-e-Hussaini Urdu daily.

Frequent cultural and trade fairs, he said, too can help bring people together, while educational events offer a platform for the youths and brilliant minds to explore their area of interest and shape their careers. Explaining that more students are choosing Turkey as their dream destination to pursue higher education besides exploring trade opportunities there, Orhan Yalman Okan said, “Istanbul provides a wide range of professional scopes for students and business ideas for the emerging entrepreneurs that help them establish a strong base for a thriving career in both academics and commerce sectors.” “Cultural activities too can bring the people of both countries closer to each other that help amalgamate both cultures, thereby opening a new window of opportunities,” he argued.