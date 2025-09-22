Inter-district Sepak Takraw tourney begins on high note

Wanaparthy: Local MLA Thudi Megha Reddy and State Sports Authority chairman K Shivasena Reddy said on Sunday that the government is taking all possible steps to encourage sportspersons in the State and help them excel at the international level. They attended as chief guests at the 11th inter-district senior men’s and women’s Sepak Takraw championship at the government Polytechnic grounds here.

The chief guests paid floral tributes to hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, lit the torch, and hoisted the national flag. Later, they formally inaugurated the matches between the teams of Mahbubnagar and Adilabad.

According to the organisers, 20 teams — two (men’s and women’s) from each of the 10 erstwhile districts of Telangana — are participating.

Speaking on the occasion, Shivasena Reddy said,” In the last two years, the government allocated Rs 800 crore for sports. The government will extend full support to bring Telangana’s athletes to the international stage.”

Reddy noted that there were some difficulties in procuring Sepak Takraw balls; if the association submits a report efforts will be made to import the balls from Malaysia. He said a sports school with an investment of Rs 57 crore has been sanctioned for the district.

Meanwhile, Thudi hailed Wanaparthy as a hub of education and a home for sports. He expressed pride that both the Sports Authority chairman and the Sports minister hail from the Palamuru region. He mentioned that the CM himself has a deep passion for sports, having studied and participated in many games here. He urged athletes to approach the Sports Authority in Hyderabad for any assistance, assuring them of full government support.

He thanked CM and Sports Authority chairman for sanctioning the sports school for the district, as well as mini-stadiums for Peddamandadi and Ghanpur mandals. Reddy congratulated Navata from Ghanpur, who excelled in Sepak Takraw and secured employment in the Income Tax department. He said her achievement should serve as an inspiration for others to shine in sports.