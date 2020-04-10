Inter-state burglar arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Meerpet police have arrested an inter-state burglar in connection with several burglary cases registered in the city here on Friday.

Speaking to media, the Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat said that the accused Appalnaidu has involved in 25 burglary cases since 2019. The police seized 725 grams of gold worth Rs 40 lakhs, Rs 4 lakh cash, two LED TVs and a car from him, said the commissioner.

The commissioner said that the accused used to target locked houses during the night time and broke into the houses to steal the valuables. A case has been registered under PD act against Appalnaidu, the commissioner said.

In a similar case, the Cyberabad police arrested four interstate burglars from Uttarakhand on October 12, 2019. The police recovered property worth Rs 35 lakh including 60 tola gold from them. The arrested were identified as Aditya Kumar, Muniraj Rajaura, Surendra Kumar Sharma and Pankaj Chowdary.