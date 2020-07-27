Inter-state burglary gang arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad:

burglary gang for indulging in various theft cases in the city. As many of the city people left to their native places due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the gang is said to have been targetting the locked houses. The Cyberabad police on Monday arrested an inter-statefor indulging in various theft cases in the city. As many of the city people left to their native places due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the gang is said to have been targetting the locked houses.

The police seized Rs 53,35,000 cash, 20 tola gold, property documents worth Rs 8,50,000, a two-wheeler and five mobile phones from their possession. The police registered a case and launched an investigation. The arrested are yet to be identified.

In February 2020, the Hyderabad police busted an inter-state gang for involving in more than 50 theft cases across various states in the country. The police arrested the gang for their involvement in a heist at a businessman's house in Banjara Hills in December last year.

The arrested were identified as Ramashish Mukhiya, Rahul Mukhiya, Bhola Mukhiya and Harish Chandra Mukhiya -- all hailing from Madhubani district in Bihar. The police are looking out for two more accused -- Pitamber Mandal and Rahul who are also involved in the case.