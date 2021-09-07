Inter to have half yearly, pre-final exams in Telangana; schedule released

Hyderabad: The Intermediate education academic year details were finalised on Monday by officials in Telangana. The State government approved the calendar and to work for 220 days during the academic year. The annual exams of inter will be conducted from March 23, 2022, the officials informed. The officials said Dasara festival will get five days of holidays, including Sunday and Sankranti holidays from January 13 to 15.

The government made some key changes in the examination pattern this academic year. It was decided to conduct half yearly and pre final inter examination. The officials informed that the half yearly exams are to be held from December 13-18, the pre-final from February 10-18. The annual inter exams will be conducted from March 23, 2022, they said.

According to officials, the inter practical exams will be held from February 23 to March 15 next year. They said the advanced supplementary exams will be held in May last week. The officials said that summer holidays are to be from April 14 to May 31 and the junior colleges will start from June 1.