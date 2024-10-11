"International Day of the Girl Child Celebrated in Jogulamba District with Focus on Gender Equality and Hunger Awareness".

Gadwal : Under the leadership of Telangana Farmers' Union Secretary G. Narsimlu, a campaign titled "World Hunger Day, Not World Food Day" has been conducted across Jogulamba district from October 1 to October 16, 2024. As part of this program, an event was held in Macharla village, Gattu Mandal.

The 55th United Nations General Assembly, held on December 19, 2011, saw 192 nations come together and sign the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This declaration, championed by American civil rights activist Eleanor Roosevelt, aimed to reflect gender equality by changing the term "man" to "people." Eleanor Roosevelt's tireless work in defending the dignity of women led to the United Nations declaring her birthday, October 11, as the International Day of the Girl Child.

The United Nations initiated this day to raise awareness of the issues girls face, such as violence, discrimination, and the violation of their rights. This day emphasizes gender equality, with the term "man" being changed to "people" to reflect equality between men and women.

First celebrated on October 11, 2012, the International Day of the Girl Child focuses on addressing challenges like gender inequality, access to education, proper nutrition, legal rights, healthcare, protection from violence, and the prevention of forced child marriages and child labor.



The main objective of this day is to raise awareness about these inequalities and to highlight the achievements of girls and young women in various fields, particularly their contributions to research and innovation.

The event in Macharla village saw active participation from young girls, women agricultural laborers, and parents, all joining together to support the cause and raise awareness about the challenges faced by girls globally.