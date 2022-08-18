Intinta... brings out talent from people of all age groups

Karimnagar: Intinta Innovator has brought out talent from people of all age groups in the erstwhile Karimnagar district. A 10th class student of ZPHS Kothapally in the district, Ch Vaishnavi made a device named 'Multi-purpose stair climbing trolley'. The purpose of the device is to carry heavy loads with ease.

Usually, it is very difficult and laborious to carry heavy objects like cylinders and water cans upstairs but with the latest innovation, it is easy to carry heavy weights upstairs. Weights can be lifted with less force- effort and elderly patients can be carried upstairs as well weights, Vaishnavi explained.

A teacher at ZPHS Nagunoor K Aruna made an 'Earthen Pot Vaporiser for Steam Inhalation', the purpose of which is to prevent common cold and Covid-19 and improve patients' breathing.

Usually, people use plastic water vaporizers available in the market. Hot water vapour from plastic equipment contains toxic chemical gases that can harm the lungs. Moreover, they are expensive and not accessible to common rural people.

The use of naturally prepared earthenware is good for health. They do not harm the environment and are available to common people. The 'Soil Water Steamer' is designed with the intention of making it available to all, Aruna said. A 10th class student of ZPHS Garshakurthi in Gangadhara mandal, D Prathyusha made a 'Roti maker', which consists of two moving circular plates operated by a wiper motor. The plates move up and down pressing the batter to make roti and poori as required.

It depends on the expansive force. More pooris or rotis can be made in less time without physical effort. It can be operated using free solar energy and be easily carried from one place to another. It can be made at a low cost, Pratyusha explained.