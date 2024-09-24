  • Menu
Invitation Extended to Telangana DGP for Jogulamba Devi Sharannavaratri Brahmotsavam

On Tuesday, an invitation was extended to Telangana DGP Jitender from the Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy temple at Alampur, the only Shakti Peetha in the state, for the upcoming Devi Sharannavaratri Brahmotsavam.

Gadwal: On Tuesday, an invitation was extended to Telangana DGP Jitender from the Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy temple at Alampur, the only Shakti Peetha in the state, for the upcoming Devi Sharannavaratri Brahmotsavam. The grand festivities will be held from October 3 to October 12.

Representing the temple, Executive Officer Purender Kumar and Chief Priest Brahmasri Dindigul Anand Sharma met with DGP Jitender at his office to present the invitation. They also invited Additional DGP Mahesh Bhagwat and IG M. Ramesh. Along with the invitation, they presented the temple’s prasadam and offered the sacred 'Sesha Vastras' of the goddess, accompanied by Vedic blessings.

