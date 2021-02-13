IPE invites applications for PGDM courses

Osmania University: Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) is conducting Personal Interviews for admission (Batch of 2021-23) into the Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM)programmes at its campus in Osmania University on Sunday.

IPE is a nationally reputed Business School and runs a range of PGDM programmes approved by AICTE.

IPE is consistently ranked among the leading Business Schools in India.

Students interested to pursue management courses at IPE should haveobtained scores in CAT, MAT, XAT, CMAT, ATMA or GMAT. They can visit www.ipeindia.org for online application. For further details, they maycontact: 9391932129 / 9949507969.

Programmes on offer are as follows:PGDM– General; PGDM-Banking, Insurance and Financial Service; PGDM-International Business; PGDM-Marketing; PGDM-Human Resource Management; and, Executive PGDM.