IPS Officer Abhilasha Bisht Relieved from Telangana Cadre, Joins Andhra Pradesh Cadre

Hyderabad: Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Abhilasha Bisht has officially been relieved from the Telangana cadre and has reported to the Andhra Pradesh cadre, following a directive issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

As per official sources, the transfer was initiated by the MHA on 12 February 2025, assigning Abhilasha Bisht to the Andhra Pradesh cadre. The order was subsequently challenged by the officer in the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT). However, with no relief granted by the CAT, she proceeded to comply with the transfer.

According to a government order released recently, Abhilasha Bisht reported in Andhra Pradesh on 26 February 2025. The same order also confirmed that she has been granted four months of child care leave, effective from her date of reporting.

The transfer marks a significant development in the bureaucratic reshuffling between the Telugu-speaking states, following the reorganisation of services in the post-bifurcation era. Bisht, known for her distinguished service, is expected to take up a key role in the Andhra Pradesh police department upon her return from leave.