Live
- IAF Chief Confirms Pakistan Lost 4–5 Fighter Jets, Likely F-16s, In Operation Sindoor
- Idly Kadai 2025 Box Office Collection
- MSRTC Aapli ST App | Live Bus Tracking in Maharashtra
- Kantara Chapter 1 Review: Rishab Shetty Delivers a Magnificent Folklore Blockbuster
- Fresh Pomegranate Juice: The Perfect Morning Boost For Health And Vitality
- Amazon Launches “Add to Delivery” Feature for Prime Members in the US
- Google Rolls Out Gemini 2.5 Flash with Viral ‘Nano Banana’ Tool, Sundar Pichai Urges Developers to “Go Bananas”
- Smart Kitchen Hacks To Remove Pesticides From Curry Leaves Without Losing Their Flavour
- Charity launches free clothing bank for Wenlock Hospital patients
- OTT This Weekend: IGT 11, The Game, Dakuaan Da Munda 3
IPS Shika Goel Appointed DG of Vigilance & Enforcement in Telangana
Highlights
IPS officer Shika Goel takes charge as Director General of Vigilance & Enforcement and Ex-Officio Principal Secretary, GAD, Telangana.
IPS officer Shika Goel has taken charge as the Director General of Vigilance & Enforcement in Telangana. She is also the Ex-Officio Principal Secretary to the Government, GAD.
She will continue her work as the Director of the Cyber Security Bureau.
Shika Goel said she wants to make government work more transparent and honest. She also said she will serve the people with full dedication.
Next Story