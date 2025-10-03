  • Menu
IPS Shika Goel Appointed DG of Vigilance & Enforcement in Telangana

IPS Shika Goel Appointed DG of Vigilance & Enforcement in Telangana
IPS Shika Goel Appointed DG of Vigilance & Enforcement in Telangana

Highlights

IPS officer Shika Goel takes charge as Director General of Vigilance & Enforcement and Ex-Officio Principal Secretary, GAD, Telangana.

IPS officer Shika Goel has taken charge as the Director General of Vigilance & Enforcement in Telangana. She is also the Ex-Officio Principal Secretary to the Government, GAD.

She will continue her work as the Director of the Cyber Security Bureau.

Shika Goel said she wants to make government work more transparent and honest. She also said she will serve the people with full dedication.

