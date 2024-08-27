Irrigation Officials Inspect Janwada Farmhouse Near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Irrigation department officials recently visited the Janwada farmhouse on the outskirts of Hyderabad. During their visit, they took measurements and checked the property to ensure it follows the rules. The farmhouse has been in the news lately due to claims that it was built illegally on public land.

The controversy around the Janwada farmhouse grew after Pradeep Reddy filed a petition in the High Court. He asked for a stay order to prevent the demolition of the property, arguing that the demolition might not be legal.

In the past few weeks, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has been tearing down illegal constructions around the city's lakes. These actions focus on buildings that violate rules by being within the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones, areas meant to protect water bodies. One significant demolition was that of the N Convention Center, which was also found to be in violation of these rules.

Before any further action is taken on the Janwada farmhouse, irrigation officials carefully measured the property to check if it was within the restricted areas, like the FTL, buffer zones, and drainage channels. After a recent court session, the officials were reminded to follow the proper procedures strictly.

There have been allegations from Congress leaders that the farmhouse belongs to K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), a well-known political figure in Telangana. These claims have added to the controversy. As the inspections continue, everyone is watching closely to see what the irrigation department will do next about the farmhouse. The situation remains tense, with legal and political implications on the line.