Is Dalit Bandhu set to upset TRS applecart?

Hyderabad: The rumours and protests surrounding the implementation of Dalit Bandhu Scheme are making the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders a worried lot with many accusing the opposition of launching a misinformation campaign against the scheme.

The Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao, is slated to launch the Dalit Bandhu scheme on August 16 from Huzurabad. However, the controversy has been brewing up over the identification of beneficiaries. It is said that only 15 beneficiaries would be getting the assistance on the launching day at a public meeting in Shalapally village of Jammikunta. This had led to protests from Dalits in the constituency demanding implementation of the scheme for all Dalits in the constituency. Adding that many eligible persons were not identified as beneficiaries, a few Dalits even took up protests with pesticide bottles in hand. They burnt an effigy of the Chief Minister at Illanthakunta in Karimnagar district.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties have already targeted the government for starting the scheme in the poll-bound constituency, besides seeking its implementation in the entire State.

This has left the TRS leaders in doubt that the Dalit Bandhu instead of benefiting the party, might backfire. The TRS leaders recalled the flood assistance of Rs 10,000 during the GHMC that boomeranged. "The opposition parties are using the schemes to their advantage by launching misinformation campaign, and the party needs to counter these," opined a senior TRS leader.

Meanwhile, the government has tried to clear the doubts. Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who reviewed the scheme, said that the opposition parties, the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, were misleading people by stating that the scheme was for elections. He assured that the scheme would be implemented for every Dalit family in Huzurabad and asked people not to believe the opposition leaders. The cabinet has allocated Rs 2,000 crore for its implementation, he said.

However, the TRS leaders want the controversies to get buried before they hamper the chances of the party in the ensuing bypoll.