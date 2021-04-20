Is Sharimala following YS Jagan's strategy in Telangana? Read this story

YS Sharmila is moving towards the formation of a political party in Telangana. She is also raising the hype with the hunger strike before the party is formed. Sharmila, who wants to form her own party and become the CM, is going ahead with a big strategy. Well, to know who are following her? How is her future activity going to be, watch this story!

It is clear that another new political party is being formed in Telangana. Clarity also came that the new party would be led by the late Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh YS Rajashekara Reddy's daughter YS Sharmila. Thus, everyone are eyeing on Sharmila's activities. She is also protesting against the government with the latest hunger strike. YS Sharmila has already met 33 district chiefs.

A huge public meeting was also held in Khammam on the 9th of this month to announce the formation of the party. This was followed by a 72-hour protest in the name of job initiation. The initiation continued despite police permission. Seeing such aggression and stubbornness, there is talk that Sharmila is following in the footsteps of her elder brother Jagan.

Current AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy had earlier set up his own party after the death of his father. The consolation trip began before the party was formed. Even after the formation of the YCP, Jagan continued to protest against the government. 48 hours of initiations, 72 hours of initiations in an attempt to challenge the then government. Now Sharmila has also been initiated 72 hours before the formation of the party.

From this, it is clear that she is following in the footsteps of her elder brother Jagan. Even in the case of alliances, it seems that Sharmila is running on the same path as Jagan. Jagan, who has led the YSR Congress in two elections so far, has twice contested alone. Despite the news that he would contest with the BJP twice, he fought the election alone. Now it looks like Sharmila is following the same trend. She is preparing for the fights in the same way.