Is State becoming Udta Telangana? - 14th November 2021

Taking a serious note of the increasing incidents of ganja smuggling busts in the State and reports of the mafia luring farmers to grow ganja as an inter crop, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the administration to clamp down on the supply of contraband across the State. He also took a serious note of the Hyderabad becoming a major hub for drugs like heroin, coming from Nigeria, and ganja from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Sweeping measures against the menace including warning of cancellation of Rythu Bandhu for farmers taking to ganja cultivation, a cross-section of society has welcomed the crackdown and put forth suggestions to stamp out the evil from the State. Here are excerpts:

Substance abuse is not a new phenomenon in Hyderabad. But what is alarming is that the malady is spreading fast to districts. This needs to be curbed effectively. The narcotics wing and the police have a huge role to play without buckling under the pressure of the high-profile people. It's murmured that police were under immense pressure whenever they bust a drug racket due to the involvement of politicians' children. All the colleges should be brought under the surveillance of police or special committees. Parents also need to take care of their children.

Peddi Nagaraju, businessman, Hanumakonda

Before the drug abuse takes huge proportions, we will have to act swiftly. This is where every citizen and the government agencies have to play a responsible role in eradicating the social malady. Our target is to protect the youth from falling prey to drugs. Recent developments including the arrest of six persons who were connected to drug trade and substance abuse in Hanumakonda indicates that the menace is spreading its tentacles fast. It's said that some youth belonging to rich families were going scot free. Unless the punishment is deterrent, it's difficult to curb the drug menace.

G Shyam Sundar, Retd MRO, Hanumakonda

The number of incident of police and excise departments seizing ganja and intoxicating drugs show that this menace had its roots deep into the society long ago and none took it seriously. It shocked everyone at the huge quantity of ganja seized everyday that runs into crores of rupees, after the TS government took the matter seriously and started raiding. I humbly appeal the youth not to get into the trap of casual drugs consumption with friends, which bites the life with addiction and makes one inactive and useless to the family and country. My heartful appeal to all parents to watch their children and check their friends and their behaviour by having frequent interactions with them and must educate them about the bad effects of drugs. Staff of all educational institutions also should keep an eye on their students and check their behavior for any addiction.

R Sai Janardhan Reddy, software engineer, Nalgonda

It's important for every parent to know about their childrens' friends and must monitor their mobiles. It's unfortunate drug peddlers are smarter than strict officials, and a few officials are colluding with the peddlers in drugs transportation and sales. It's a known fact that gutka is available everywhere, and on no liquor day, a few shops will satisfy boozers but at high prices. Alas! Only our excise department doesn't know this. Rich families pamper their children by giving unlimited pocket money and their lack of supervision make these children to get into the influence of drugs. To eradicate drug abuse, school-parent co-operation is very important.

R Vikas, lecturer, Nalgonda