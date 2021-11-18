Is State becoming Udta Telangana? - 18th November 2021

Taking a serious note of the increasing incidents of ganja smuggling busts in the State and reports of the mafia luring farmers to grow ganja as an inter crop, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the administration to clamp down on the supply of contraband across the State. He also took a serious note of the Hyderabad becoming a major hub for drugs like heroin, coming from Nigeria, and ganja from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Sweeping measures against the menace including warning of cancellation of Rythu Bandhu for farmers taking to ganja cultivation, a cross-section of society has welcomed the crackdown and put forth suggestions to stamp out the evil from the State. Here are excerpts:

Continuous cases of drug trafficking and peddling have grabbed the attention of the mainstream society and the State government. Drug activity can increase crime and brutality in the society. Health risks and economic impact are added threats. NGOs and the departments concerned should take the responsibility to create awareness among youth on the ill effects of drug consumption. And, it is high time for the government to implement stringent narcotic laws and send a strong message to the society.

Panjala Anjali, private employee, Karimnagar

The Indian government already putting lot of efforts to stop illegal cultivation and trafficking of drugs from other countries. Even then drug mafia is spreading its tentacles with the help of technology and social media. It has already entered campuses and exploiting innocent students and youth. Need of the hour is to implement rules and regulations strictly and take all measures to prevent drugs trafficking and ganja cultivation in agency and hilly areas. This is possible only with the coordination among various government departments. In addition to this, active involvement of individuals is of utmost important to end this menace. Let's all work hard and stop this menace and see that our State will become drug-free as early as possible.

Ch Yadagiri, district rice millers association president, Nalgonda

Both parents and teachers should watch behaviour and activities of children. Students, who feel lonely, can easily get addicted to ganja and other drugs. While some others take it being forced by friends and some just for fun. The government should create awareness among the people on ganja and other drugs. I strongly believe Telangana police will stop the State from becoming Udta Telangana.

Advala Santosh, transport owner, Adilabad

'Udta Punab' is a Hindi movie based on drug abuse situation in Punjab. Now, it appears that the malady is not far away from other States including Telangana. The onus is on the State government to keep a tab on drug mafia. The responsibility is also on parents and educational institutions. At home, parents need to observe their wards. Behavioural change is common in drug abusers. This is where parents will have to deal the situation carefully. The NGOs and civil societies also have responsibility in sensitizing the people about the ill-effects of substance abuse.

Thota Raju, pharmacist, Hanumakonda

It's a welcome move if the Telangana government sincerely focuses on the drugs trade and abuse. But at the same time, we have to understand that responsibility is alone lies with the government. The role of parents and educational institutions is key. The arrests of peddlers and seizure of ganja made in Telangana have connection with the Andhra Pradesh. It's apparent that ganja is being cultivated in the remote parts of the AP. Almost all the cases found in the Telangana region have their roots connected to AP. It's high time for the Telangana and AP governments to work in tandem to curb the drug menace.

Podishetti Umesh, travels, Dhatla, Mahabubabad