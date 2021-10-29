Is State becoming Udta Telangana?

Taking a serious note of the increasing incidents of ganja smuggling busts in the State and reports of the mafia luring farmers to grow ganja as an inter crop, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao recently asked the administration to clamp down on the supply of contraband across the State. He also took a serious note of the Hyderabad becoming a major hub for drugs like heroin, coming from Nigeria, and ganja from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. In the wake of sweeping measures against the menace including warning of cancellation of Rythu Bandhu for farmers taking to ganja cultivation, a cross-section of society has welcomed the crackdown and put forth suggestions to stamp out the evil from the State. Here are excerpts:

It's apparent that India has a widespread drug problem. To deal with the problem, the country needs a system to monitor the growing menace. After identifying the problem, the drug users should be motivated, informed, and encouraged to come forward to seek treatment. Compared to several cities, the number of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases registered in Hyderabad is low, but the reports suggest that the situation is alarming. Before the menace spreads to tier-II cities like Warangal, the government, NGOs and parents need to focus on the drug abuse issue.

- Sangala Sudha Rani, Counsellor, Bheemaram

More than half of India's population is youth. Drug peddlers are luring youth to take drugs to earn money. Earlier drug menace witnessed only in metropolitan cities, but these days even rural population are becoming drug addicts. Drug abuse will spoil both health and future of the youth and their families will be shattered.

Government, NGOs, social activists and others should create awareness among the public about the ill effects of drugs. I appreciate the efforts and initiatives taken by the government. Let us make our State a drug free society.

Mohammad Azam, Founder President Dharti Bachao NGO, Karimnagar

I have seen teenagers doing ganja in secluded lanes, even in residential areas. It's high time that police patrol in these lanes and arrests teenagers if they are found consuming ganja, drugs. Police should shed their lackadaisical attitude and should make some arrests, even if fewer in numbers, especially teenagers, and this will prevent them from becoming an addict or a peddler in the longer run. Campaigning, speeches, walks and runs will not stop the menace.

Vijay Gopal, anti-corruption activist, Hyderabad



The timely action of the Telangana government is worth appreciation. Young generation, the asset of our country, have grappled in the vicious pool of drug mafia. It is surprising how the drug mafia entered and spread its tentacles so deep in our State, without being noticed by the government and the police. At least now, though late, the government swung into action to nab drug mafia and to arrest drug suppliers and peddlers with the help of latest technology.

Narsi Reddy, Principal, Gurukul Degree College, Cherlapally, Nalgonda

I am seriously concerned about ganja smuggling and its impact on the society. As a teacher and a true Gandhian, I appreciate the government's move to wipe out such illegal activities being operated by drug mafia and gangsters. I appeal to the government to identify and punish people behind drug mafia and protect innocent students and youth, who are turning into criminals and even committing suicide. Selfare schemes like Rythu Bima etc should be stopped to those, who continue to cultivate ganga and involve in drug trafficking. Let us all voluntarily take part in this mission and cooperate with the government in converting the State as a drug-free Telangana.

Yanala Prabhakar Reddy, TRSMA leader and secretary, Gandhi Global Family, Nalgonda