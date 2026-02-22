PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' connects every home, inspires citizens: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through 'Mann Ki Baat', inspires people across the country by sharing messages of motivation, resilience, and national unity.

Chief Minister Saha made the remarks after listening to the 131st edition of the monthly "Mann Ki Baat" programme at Mohanpur in west Tripura.

He highlighted that Tripura had topped the country in participation during the previous edition of the programme.

"In every booth across the state, the Prime Minister's "Mann Ki Baat" programme was organised. Besides public listening events, people also tuned in from their homes. Through this platform, Prime Minister Modi connects directly with the entire nation," the Chief Minister said.

Describing the latest 'Mann Ki Baat' episode as "deeply touching", CM Saha said that PM Modi shared inspiring stories, including that of a young girl, who passed away and whose parents chose to donate her organs, saving multiple lives.

Another story highlighted a woman, who underwent a heart transplant and later undertook long-distance driving.

"These examples convey a powerful message of selflessness and inner strength. With determination and confidence, any challenge can be overcome," the Chief Minister added.

Chief Minister Saha also noted that Prime Minister Modi spoke about individuals who, despite physical disabilities, continue to excel with the help of modern technology.

Referring to the upcoming Paralympic events, CM Saha said that athletes from India, including Tripura, have performed commendably, with the state government extending full support.

"Even visually impaired individuals are playing cricket today. Such inspiring stories motivate society at large," he added.

Chief Minister Saha also said that PM Modi emphasised innovative ways to enhance agricultural productivity, including the effective use of ponds.

"Through 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister inspires the entire nation, and we all draw motivation from his messages," the Chief Minister added.

He said that in 131st edition of the monthly radio programme, the Prime Minister highlighted the success of the recent AI Summit, achievements in sports, the importance of organ donation, KYC awareness, modern agricultural practices, the Kerala Kumbh, and several other important issues.

Tributes were also paid to the popular AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa, and heartfelt best wishes were extended to students appearing in board examinations, CM Saha added.