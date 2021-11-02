Is State becoming Udta Telangana?

Taking a serious note of the increasing incidents of ganja smuggling busts in the State and reports of the mafia luring farmers to grow ganja as an inter crop, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the administration to clamp down on the supply of contraband across the State. He also took a serious note of the Hyderabad becoming a major hub for drugs like heroin, coming from Nigeria, and ganja from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. Sweeping measures against the menace including warning of cancellation of Rythu Bandhu for farmers taking to ganja cultivation, a cross-section of society has welcomed the crackdown and put forth suggestions to stamp out the evil from the State. Here are excerpts:

After consuming ganja, one gets hallucinations, and many are falling for it. It also induces them to take to criminal activities. Once addicted, a person feels no longer interested in his/her studies, profession or daily life and longs always to be in the intoxication of drugs like ganja. Thus, his/her life will be disastrous and in the case of professionals or employees, the earning capacity, too, would be hit, thus affecting families. Hence, staying away from drugs is compulsory. As a psychiatrist, I say there are many methods to wean away addicts from ganja, but one should have willpower and concern for one's life and family welfare. The State government is doing its best to curb use of drugs in the State.

Dr B Subba Rao, psychiatrist, Nalgonda

Ganja is destroying lives, particularly youth. It is a great tragedy that many students and youngsters are getting introduced to ganja as a fashion by their friend's circles, which ultimately leads to addiction. Once addicted, one becomes useless to one's family and society as well. I humbly appeal to all the mothers to keep a regular watch on their children and their friend's circles and be in touch with friends and their parents for checking on any wrong vices like ganja and other drugs consumption. Even if there is a slight suspicion, parents should act at once and wean their wards away from bad habits.

Vanaja Reddy, Housewife, Nalgonda

The incidence of drug abuse among children and adolescents is higher than in the general population. A lot of people use substances to get away from the real world because of what is going on in their life. Although some people know that it ruins their golden future ahead, they use these substances for fun. Drug abuse not only affects individuals it also causes multiple problems for countries and communities. Concrete steps can be taken to weaken the hold of drugs on society. Along with the government, each individual is equally responsible to minimize this issue.

Sravya Thokala, software engineer, Huzurabad

In preventing drugs consumption in the city, the State government should take stringent steps. The easy peddling of drugs and other intoxicants should be cracked down. Further, preventive action needs to be taken against them. In recent times, the government had probed a drug rocket, where a few people were involved from the film fraternity, but till now no action has been taken. If the government had taken any action and punished the drugs peddlers and those who consume, the increasing use of drugs in the city would have declined. Especially, marijuana has been induced in the party culture of the city and is being made available in the form of chocolates and in other forms. The government and the police should act against all kinds of drugs consumption.

Ismail, IT employee, Hyderabad

In India, more than half of the population is youth. So, drug dealers target the youth as they are easily getting addicted to drugs. Addiction to drugs also makes people indulge in criminal activities. For the better development of society, drugs should be banned. It is appreciable that the government is taking certain measures such as campaigns, runs and carrying out advertisements on the prevention of drugs. To prevent the use of drugs, stern action should be taken. Farmers should be prevented from cultivating ganja.

Anaberi Nitisha, social worker, Karimnagar