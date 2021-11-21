Is State poised to turn Udta Telangana?

T aking a serious note of the increasing incidents of ganja smuggling busts in the State and reports of the mafia luring farmers to grow ganja as an inter crop, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has asked the administration to clamp down on the supply of contraband across the State. He also took a serious note of the Hyderabad becoming a major hub for drugs like heroin, coming from Nigeria, and ganja from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Sweeping measures against the menace including warning of cancellation of Rythu Bandhu for farmers taking to ganja cultivation, a cross-section of society has welcomed the crackdown and put forth suggestions to stamp out the evil from the State. Here are excerpts:

A day will never pass without the news of police arresting peddlers in Telangana. Anyway, the State government has vowed to deal drug abuse with iron hands. What about educational institutions? So far, they didn't respond to the issue. The managements of educational institutions need to get down to the act strictly about substance abuse like they have panels to curb ragging. The role of parents has utmost importance in identifying drug abuse. They can easily identify whether their ward has habituated to drugs or not. Behavioural change is a striking difference in people using drugs, hence, the parents will have to observe their wards every day instead of leaving everything to the government.

Borla Venkanna, businessman, Hanumakonda

Youth are taking drugs and ganja to enjoy but ruining their life before realizing whats happening. Parents' busy lives also show adverse effect on children. The government decision to take stern action against drugs sellers and buyers is a welcoming step. Police must keep a watch on the movements of peddlers to save youth from them. It is the duty of everyone to inform police if they notice drugs peddlers to put an end to narcotics.

I appreciate Nalgonda district police role in curbing ganja and also The Hans India's special campaign against drugs to make Telangana a drug free state.

Dasari Yadagiri, net centre, Nalgonda

As the first step, awareness must be created among students about the advers effect of ganja and other substance. Educational institutions should motivate students to provide awareness among the public about drugs. Everyone in the society must feel it as a social responsibility to eradicate drug menace. Especially, youth should avoid drug addicted friends and take initiative to make them to stop taking drugs and to save our State from becoming Udta Telangana.

Gedam Nagesh, petrol pump manager, Adilabad

There are several reasons to take drugs. Some take it for mere pleasure while other for relaxation and recreation. While others get addicted due to loneliness. Whatever the reasons are, youth and teenagers are becoming victims. Parents and teachers should observe children carefully if there is any abnormal behavior in them.

Parents should spend some time with their wards so that they do not feel lonely and dejected. It is advisable to conduct counseling sessions in educational institutions and hostels. Police and excise authorities must watch drug hotspots and take all precautions to stop drugs supply. Drug mafia should be dealt with an iron hand. Everyone should cooperate with government in curbing drugs menace in our State.

Gantla Anantha Reddy, correspondent, News School, Nalgonda

What is alarming is that despite government agencies' efforts prevalence of ganja cases is notable. I have noticed that Warangal Police Commissionerate has its hands full in cornering the ganja and gutka traders. Almost all the captures of contraband have been made during its transit. It's an open secret that ganja is being cultivated in the remote areas of Andhra Pradesh and smuggled to Maharashtra where its demand is high. Telangana needs cooperation from its neighbouring counterpart – AP - to achieve any success in containing ganja smuggling. Goa has become a hub for supplying narcotics such as cocaine and heroin etc to Telangana, according to recent arrests of peddlers in Warangal. We need a comprehensive action plan besides honest officers to bring in a change in containing the drug abuse.

Ravi Naini, medical representative, Hanumakonda