Is TRS getting closer to Congress?

New Delhi: Indicating that the TRS considers BJP as its main political rival, the pink party is inching closer towards the Congress party at the national level.

The leader of TRS parliamentary party K Keshava Rao on Tuesday attended the meeting of opposition parties convened by Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on farmers' issues, fuel prices and spiralling cost of fuel and essential commodities. Soon after Keshava Rao met Rahul Gandhi. The state BJP leaders in Delhi commented that this meeting had exposed as to whose 'B-Team' was TRS. It has also led to speculations that the pink party may go in for dissolution of the Assembly during the middle of 2022 and rake up regional feelings and paint BJP as anti-Telangana. TRS leaders say that there was nothing wrong in joining hands with the Congress party at the national level to raise the issues pertaining to the State and to fight "the injustice" being done by the BJP towards the State.

The BJP had even failed to implement assurances in the AP Reorganisation Act 2014. TRS feels that this would also help in launching a fight against the Centre demanding classification of SC reservation and enhancement of ST reservation during the ongoing winter session of the Parliament.



It now remains to be seen whether the TRS would be equally friendly with the state Congress party. As of now, the TRS leaders claim that the friendship was only at national level but at state level the Congress continues to be their opponent. This could also be a game-plan to push the state Congress into a defensive situation as they have been accusing the state government of being 'B-team' of BJP and cheating the farmers regarding paddy procurement.