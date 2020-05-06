Is Vikaranad still a red Zone?

Hyderabad: Is Vikarabad still a red zone? Why did the government say so on Monday after a review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister? This is a big question making rounds in the Health department.

During his last press conference Health Minister Eatala Rajender had stated that there was no positive case in Vikarabad during the last 14 days. Soon after declaring containment zones, the government sent senior IAS officers as special officers to the three districts -- Vikarabad, Suryapet and Gadwal, the situation improved considerably, and no positive cases were reported.

The containment areas that were eight initially in Vikarabad have been reduced to one (Rickshaw Colony).

As many as 38 positive cases were confirmed in the district out of which 28 have recovered and discharged while one person died. Nine people are still undergoing treatment. Around 406 people are under home quarantine. This being the situation, the state government on Monday said Vikarabad district along with areas under the GHMC limits were in red zone. Incidentally, Vikarabad was also included in the list of red zone areas by the Centre.

If Vikarabad was still in the red zone then the big question is why did the Health Minister claim that all was well in the district and why did the Health department submit a report to the Chief Minister that strict lockdown measures will be implemented in Vikarabad along with Ranga Reddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts?