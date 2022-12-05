Is your daughter 'Jhansi ki Rani' to protest for her, Bandi asks KCR

Nirmal/Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao whether his daughter and TRS MLC K Kavitha is a freedom fighter or 'Jhansi Lakshmi Bhai'?

Addressing a public meeting at Chatrapati Sivaji Statue Crossroads in Nirmal, he asked the TRS chief why should Telangana stage a protest in favour of Kavita? Is it for her alleged involvement in a liquor scam?, he sought to know.

The Karimnagar MP lashed out at KCR saying that when people gave power trusting him, he had given them back a begging bowl turning Telangana into a debt-ridden State.

On the CM's remarks of the Centre using ED, CBI and IT against its political opponents, he asked why the same agencies are not raiding other businessmen?

Bandi said that he had gone to jail for the country and dharma, but not for liquor and other scams. Further, he asked whether the investigating agencies should not raid those involved in scams and corruption.

The BJP chief alleged that the CM had not delivered even on a single electoral promise and destroyed the education system, including IIIT-Basara.

Levelling serious allegations against Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Bandi alleged that he is a whale of corruption who had grabbed about 2,000 acres. Besides, took bribe in the appointment of sweeper jobs. He asked him to return what he had allegedly collected by January 10, he warned.

The MP asked the minister if 40 per cent of double-bedroom houses built-in Nirmal allocated to one section of people? He warned that the party would not spare if Hindus are cheated in the allocation of houses.

Saying none can save the CM and his family 'which is neck deep in corruption', Bandi reiterated that if voted to power, the BJP will provide free education and health care, besides, 'pucca' houses to the poor and compensate farmers for crop loss.