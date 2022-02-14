ISB condoles death of Rahul Bajaj

Hyderabad: The India School of Business (ISB) condoled the death of Industrialist Rahul Bajaj who was a founder-member of the ISB Executive Board till August 2018.

Chairman of ISB Executive Board, Harish Manwani said, "Rahul Bhai was an icon of the Indian industry and leaves behind an unmatched legacy. He was one of the leading founders of ISB and we were privileged to have his wise counsel and enormous contribution on the Executive Board of the School. His passion and commitment to business education and generous philanthropic contributions played a pivotal role in taking ISB to where it is today."

Dean Madan Pillutla recalled, "Rahul Bhai was one of those rare individuals whose intellect combined with a commitment to truth and courage in articulating it benefited any organisation that had the fortune of his counsel. We at ISB were one of those lucky organisations, as he constantly challenged us to be the best and never tired in reminding us about our fundamental purpose. He cared deeply about the ISB, as was clear in all of his interactions with different members of our community."

In addition to providing his time and wisdom, Rahul Bajaj was also one of the greatest benefactors of the School. "His contributions at our inception led to us naming the executive dining hall as the Bajaj Dining Hall in Hyderabad in his family's honour. Many years later, in 2015, he made another generous contribution to the School, which we recognised by naming our library in Hyderabad as the Bajaj Auto Library. ISB will be forever in his debt for his enormous contributions that set us on our path to being a great business school," Pillutla added.