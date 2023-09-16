It is a historic day for Mahbubnagar and Rangareddy districts: KCR

Live
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his pride in the progress and development of Mahabubnagar and Ranga Reddy districts during at a public meeting held in Kolhapur after the launch of the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift scheme
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his pride in the progress and development of Mahabubnagar and Ranga Reddy districts during at a public meeting held in Kolhapur after the launch of the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift scheme and termed it as a historic day. He highlighted the transformation of Palamuru people, who were once labourers in Hyderabad are now attracting laborers from neighbouring states to work in their fields.
KCR recalled days of Telangana movement where he said that the formation of the state was crucial for the welfare of the poor in the district and stated that their efforts led to the realisation of their rights and the availability of water resources. KCR also mentioned the three major irrigation projects undertaken by the government: Kaleswaram, Sitarama, and Palamuru lifts will make the state contribute to rice production in the country.
However, KCR acknowledged the challenges faced during the implementation of these projects, particularly in Mahabubnagar and criticised certain political leaders who opposed and obstructed the Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation project.