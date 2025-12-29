IT Minister Sridhar Babu releases BITSAA Global Meet 2026 poster

Hyderabad: Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications D Sridhar Babu released the poster of BITSAA Global Meet 2026 (BGM 2026), the flagship triennial global alumni conclave of BITS Pilani, in the presence of Anita Sakuru, Chairperson of BGM 2026, and Mayur Patnala, CEO of BGM 2026.

BGM 2026, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from January 9 to 11, 2026, will bring together over 1,000 global leaders, including technologists, entrepreneurs, investors, researchers and policymakers from across the world. The conference will be inaugurated by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on January 9.

D Sridhar Babu will grace BGM 2026 as the chief guest on January 10.. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chancellor, Birla Institute of Technology and Science, is the keynote speaker and Amitabh Chaudhry, Managing Director & CEO, Axis Bank is special invitee, reinforcing the event’s stature and its focus on innovation, leadership and global collaboration.