IT Raids Continue at Producer Dil Raju's Residence

Hyderabad: Income Tax (IT) officials have conducted extensive searches at the residence of renowned Telugu film producer Dil Raju. The raids, which have been ongoing, are part of an investigation into the financial transactions of his production company, SVC.

IT officials have reportedly summoned banking lawyers to assist in examining complex financial records. Alongside Dil Raju's home, searches were also conducted at the residence of his brother, Vijay Simha Reddy, who is associated with the automobile sector.

The investigation is said to focus on financial dealings between Dil Raju and Vijay Simha Reddy, with IT officials scrutinizing their transactional history. Several key documents have been seized from Dil Raju's residence during the operation, raising further questions about the nature of their financial arrangements.

This high-profile raid has garnered significant attention, especially given Dil Raju's prominence in the Telugu film industry. Further details on the findings and their implications are awaited.