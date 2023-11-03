Live
IT raids continue for second day at KLR’s house
The IT team searched till 1 o'clock in the night. The authorities took away the documents found in the house
Hyderabad: IT searches are still going on at KLR's residence in Narsingh on Friday. The IT team searched till 1 o'clock in the night. The authorities took away the documents found in the house. Around 15 other officers are conducting searches.
Searches are going on at the KLR headquarters office in Madhapur. After the search of the farm house was over last night, the authorities brought the statement to the nursing home. Once again IT officials reached Lakshmareddy's house in 5 vehicles. Searches are likely to continue till evening.
IT officials on Thursday conducted searches in the house of Maheswaram Congress MLA candidate Kitchennagari Lakshmareddy in the early hours at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Bahadurguda village.
In this order, security personnel are not allowing anyone to enter KLR's house. Lakshmareddy's followers and activists reached the house in large numbers after getting the information.
Also, the IT officials searched the house of Chigurintha Parijathanarsimha Reddy, mayor of Badangpet Municipal Corporation, a Congress ticket aspirant of Maheshwaram constituency. On Thursday morning at 5 o'clock the officials seized Parijata's daughter's phone and are conducting searches. Presently Parijathanarsimhareddy is in Tirupati and her husband Narsimhareddy is in Delhi.