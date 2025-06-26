ITBP is symbol of India’s strength: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad / Bhopal: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has praised the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) as symbols of India’s strength. He emphasized that the bravery of the ITBP heroes cannot be forgotten, their hardships cannot be ignored, and their services cannot be underestimated. He also mentioned that efforts are being made to provide better facilities with their welfare in mind.

During his visit to the ITBP campus in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, on Wednesday, he launched several development projects. The minister inaugurated 105 newly constructed residential houses for the jawans of the 29th Battalion in Jabalpur, a barracks with a capacity for 360 personnel at the Communication and Information Technology Institute (CITI), and 38 additional residential houses. This program was attended by Mane Maharaj, IG Training ITBP; Mahesh Kalawat, DIG Shivpuri ITBP; Devender Jain, MLA of Shivpuri constituency; Gayatri Sharan, President of the Shivpuri Municipal Corporation; along with several senior ITBP officials and their families.

In his speech at the event, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay paid tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty. He stated that the sacrifices of ITBP soldiers will remain eternal and that their spirit will always resonate in the hearts of the people.

He acknowledged that the ITBP soldiers have started development works with the determination to live with dignity and comfort. He congratulated all the departments, engineers, architects, planners, and workers who contributed to the realization of these projects.

Among the highlights of the Union Minister’s address was his recognition of the Telecom Battalion in Shivpuri as a key centre for the country’s technological power and border security. He expressed pride in standing among the ITBP heroes who are bravely protecting the nation in the Himalayan mountains.

He noted that the ITBP is a unique force, providing excellent services from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, even in areas with low oxygen levels. The ITBP heroes are not just guardians of the country; they symbolize India’s resolve, morality, and strength. They embody the motto of “Bravery, Firmness, Karmanishta” and deliver unprecedented service in border protection, internal security, and disaster management.

Bandi Sanjay emphasized that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah, the government is making comprehensive efforts to modernize the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and improve infrastructure, in line with the motto “Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas, Sab Ka Vishwas, Sab Ka Prayas.”

He acknowledged that ITBP personnel perform duties in places where ordinary people hesitate to go. He stated, “We cannot forget your bravery in serving at high altitudes, in avalanche-affected areas, and in the most challenging environments. We will not overlook your hardships, and we will not underestimate your services.”

He assured that steps would be taken to provide modern training equipment, state-of-the-art surveillance tools, robust means of transportation, and improved communication infrastructure. He expressed confidence that the ITBP soldiers would continue to serve the country with enthusiasm and courage and strive to attain higher positions.