ITBP’s sacrifices are priceless, says Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad/Udhampur

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar hailed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) as “snow heroes whose sacrifices are priceless” during the 64th Foundation Day Parade held at the 15th Battalion Centre in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday.

Paying tribute at the ITBP martyrs’ memorial, the Minister saluted personnel who laid down their lives in the service of the nation.

He emphasised the courage and dedication of ITBP jawans who guard the 3,488 km-long India–China border in extreme conditions, with temperatures plunging to minus 45 degrees.

“Your devotion to duty in the Himalayan terrain is a source of pride for the country,” he said.

Highlighting ITBP’s multifaceted role, the Minister praised their exemplary relief operations during natural disasters and their efforts to empower local communities through the Civic Action Program, which provides training in fish farming, poultry, and beekeeping.

He noted that ITBP’s initiatives, including job fairs and recruitment drives, are creating employment opportunities for youth in remote regions.

Bandi Sanjay also lauded ITBP’s achievements in adventure sports, particularly mountaineering. He cited the success of the All Women Mountaineering Expedition 2025, where 14 women scaled the 7,135-meter-high Mount Nun in Ladakh, bringing honor to the nation.

He further highlighted modernization efforts such as the Jarsar Project, which uses geothermal, solar, and wind energy to provide heating and hot water facilities, improving living standards while protecting the environment.

During the event, the Minister inaugurated 253 new buildings, nine ASI messes, and four jawan barracks through e-inauguration, underscoring the Centre’s commitment to strengthening infrastructure.

He stressed that the Home Ministry is equipping ITBP with modern technology, including drones for surveillance and road construction in border areas, and digitising operations under the Digital India scheme.

For welfare measures, he pointed to Ayushman Bharat and the newly launched Ojas-2025 program, aimed at improving health awareness and morale among ITBP personnel and their families.

He announced that over 5,900 recruitments have been made this year, with 2,400 grievances resolved, and assured timely solutions to every issue faced by the force.

Bandi Sanjay presented trophies and medals to parade winners and reiterated the Centre’s commitment, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, to modernize and strengthen ITBP and all CAPFs. “Your courage, patience, and dedication are invaluable. The nation stands with you,” he affirmed.