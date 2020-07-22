ITDA PO Goutham fumes over slow progress of 2BHK houses in Khammam

Bhadrachalam: Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer (PO) P Goutham fumed over the staff at the poor progress of construction of double bedroom houses and said without proper supervision, the construction of these houses is in a very poor stage.

He held a review meeting with the engineering staff in his office here on Tuesday over the status of 2BHK houses in the erstwhile Khammam district.

The PO informed that Khammam District Collector RV Karnan was unhappy on the progress of the construction of double bedroom houses in Khammam district and was very serious on the issue. The PO directed the officers to hand over the completed houses to the beneficiaries.

He criticised that executive officer and deputy executive engineers are failing to monitor the scheme and asked the officer to coordinate with each other and complete the scheme immediately.

Executive engineers, deputy executive engineers and assistant engineers of Khammam, Wyra, Sathupalli, Raghunadha Palem, Enkoor, Konijerla and other mandals have participated in the meeting.