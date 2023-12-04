Live
- Delhi Electoral Office Urges Relocated Residents To Update Voter Registration
- Prominent winners from grand old party
- FPIs infuse Rs 9,000 cr into equities in Nov
- Will strive to fulfill all promises: Sridhar Babu
- Ponnam’s master strategy grants victory
- Call OI declining at ITM strikes
- Two died as training aircraft crash lands
- Google Postpones Debut of Gemini AI Model, Targets Q1 2024
- CEO Vikas Raj to meet Governor
- Majlis does it for fourth time, retains all its seven seats
Just In
It’s beginning of new era: Ponguleti
Highlights
Khammam: Congress leader Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy who won from Palair constituency announced the new era of development in Palair, saying he would...
Khammam: Congress leader Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy who won from Palair constituency announced the new era of development in Palair, saying he would keep up his promises to the people and ensure all-round development of the constituency. Thanking people immensely for restoring his victory with a huge majority of 56,460 votes, he vowed to transform the constituency on all fronts. He expressed his joy over the overthrow of the autocratic BRS rule in the state and the crowning of the Congress party. He expressed special thanks to the people of Khammam district who elected the Congress party candidates. He added that the Congress party would provide good governance and bring ‘Indiramma Rajyam’ and pay off people’s debt.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS