It’s beginning of new era: Ponguleti

Khammam: Congress leader Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy who won from Palair constituency announced the new era of development in Palair, saying he would keep up his promises to the people and ensure all-round development of the constituency. Thanking people immensely for restoring his victory with a huge majority of 56,460 votes, he vowed to transform the constituency on all fronts. He expressed his joy over the overthrow of the autocratic BRS rule in the state and the crowning of the Congress party. He expressed special thanks to the people of Khammam district who elected the Congress party candidates. He added that the Congress party would provide good governance and bring ‘Indiramma Rajyam’ and pay off people’s debt.