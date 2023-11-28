It’s curtains for poll campaign today

Hyderabad: The curtains on the high-voltage poll campaign by BRS, Congress and BJP would be pulled down on Tuesday. The BRS is hoping for a hat-trick by coming to power for a third consecutive time. The BJP despite being branded as being hand-in-glove with BRS has been claiming that it was determined to oust KCR government and send those who indulged in corruption to jail.

The Congress is expressing high levels of confidence in coming to power in Telangana. All the three major parties have worked out a detailed schedule for the grand finale of the campaign. While BRS would be taking out bike rallies and KCR is likely to make some important announcements during his last leg of public meetings, the BJP’s top leaders like Amit Shah would participate in road shows and address a few meetings.

The former AICC president Rahul Gandhi will also be addressing public meetings.



KCR will wind up the BRS poll campaign in the Gajwel constituency. He is likely to deliver a fiery speech explaining how his government had developed the state during the last 10 years and the dangers that are in store if people commit the mistake of electing the Congress party.

Rahul Gandhi will be addressing public meetings in north Telangana districts and will hold roadshows in some rural assembly segments making a fervent appeal to vote for Congress. The possibility of some national leaders landing here for a last-minute campaign is also not ruled out. Amit Shah and a few more national leaders of BJP would hold roadshows in the poll- bound municipal towns where the party has a strong base and is confident of winning those seats.

Meanwhile, BJP state chief G Kishan Reddy called the candidates over phone and asked them to aggressively propagate the party’s manifesto before the campaign comes to an end.

As soon as the mikes would fall silent, the three main parties will take up aggressive poll campaigns on social media. Since there was no restriction on social media campaigns, the parties are ready to lock horns with each other on social media platforms.