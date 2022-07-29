It's not cloudburst, but CM KCR's mind burst

Kothagudem: Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdary has ridiculed the comments of CM KCR over the cloud burst theory. She said, "it was not cloud burst. It's the burst of CM mind." She also said KCR speaks as he likes as there is no GST on speeches.

Pointing out the sufferings of the flood-hit people, she said KCR was away touring Delhi to indulge in national politics and his son K T Rama Rao was busy conducting his birthday celebrations. This showed their mindset toward the plight of the people, she rued.

The Congress leader said the government had not gone to the rescue of the people in distress following huge loss of crops and damages to houses. She demanded crop loans and supply of free seeds to the farmers.

She demanded immediate flood relief of Rs 10,000 to every affected family. She toured the flood-hit areas in Manuguru, Aswapuram, PInapaka and Burgumphad mandals in the district and interacted with the people. She also distributed essential commodities and rice kits to them. Local Congress leaders accompanied her during the tour.