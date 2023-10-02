It’s raining medals for Telangana in Asian Games

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday expressed delight over Telangana Boxer NikhatZareen and Athlete Agasara Nandini winning medals in Boxing and Heptathlon categories at Asian Games in China. CM KCR praised the medal winners for bringing laurels to Telangana and make India proud. He said that it is a great moment that Telangana Gurukulams are also excelling in producing talented athletes and won medals in Asian Games. The CM praised the medal winners for creating new records and spread the India’s fame on world platforms.With the encouragement given by the State government, the boxing champion and Heptathlon athlete won medals.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the State government will continue its support to the sportspersons to achieve many milestones in the sports worldwide.

AGASARA NANDINI

Telangana Gurukula student Agasara Nandini bagged bronze medal in heptathlon in the ongoing Asian Games. Nandini is the only athlete from Telangana state participated in athletics in the Asian Games. Nandini is studying BBA second year at Telangana Social Welfare Residential Women’s Degree College, Sangareddy. She studied up to 10th standard in Gurukula School, Narsingi. Nandini is first batch student of Telangana Social Welfare Welfare Residential Education Institution Society, Athletics Academy. Nandini is born in an ordinary poor family. Her father Yallaiah, who is running chai (Tea) shop enrolled his daughter in Gurukula school. Nandini shown special interest in sports apart from excelling in the studies. Nandini consistently gave her best performance at various international events and received accolades.

NIKHAT ZAREEN

NikhatZareen participated in an athletics meet in Nizamabad at the age of 12. She became the world champion twice in a row. Nikhat became the second Indian boxer to win the World Championship more than once after the legendary Mary Kom in the women’s boxing senior category.

Nikhat is born in Nizamabad and now residing in Hyderabad. Nikhat’s father is a cricket and football player. As a sports man, Nikhat father trained his four daughters as sportspersons. With CM KCR’s vision, the encouragement given to the sportspersons is yielding amazing results.